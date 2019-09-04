BATH — Make way for the Knights of the Round Table. The Chocolate Church Arts Center kicks off its 42nd season this weekend with its version of the 1960 Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot.”

Directed by Thom Watson with music by a 17-piece orchestra led by Teresa Henderson and choreography by Ashley Steeves, the show takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Follow-up performances are at the same time Saturday, Sept. 7 and 14, and Friday, Sept. 13, with 2 p.m. matinees to be held Sunday, Sept. 8 and 15.

The show highlights the love triangle between King Arthur (played by A.J. Gaudreau of South Portland), Queen Guinevere (Caitlin Paul of Gardiner), and the knight Sir Lancelot (Michael Blakemore of Brunswick). Marie Waltrip ‘s costuming offers full suits of armor, ornate gowns and cloaks, swords and other weapons, cloaks and gowns, and the royalty’s jeweled-packed crowns.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 at the door, and are available by visiting chocolatechurcharts.org – where a full schedule of 2019-2020 is listed – or by calling 442-8455.

A tribute to “The Last Waltz,” The Band’s famed 1976 concert that featured star acts like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, returns at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. The show features the Colwell Brothers, members of The Boneheads, The Fogcutters and Dave Mallett’s band.

The Celtic four-piece group Còig is back Sunday, Sept. 29, for a 7:30 p.m. show, which offers songs of past generations along with original compositions.

Other performances coming this fall include Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” (opening Thursday, Oct. 10, in conjunction with Studio Theatre of Bath), the Italian-Mediterranean group Newpoli (Friday, Oct. 4), eight-time Blues Music Award winner Shemekia Copeland (Saturday, Oct. 26), Grammy-nominee Shawn Mullins (Saturday, Nov. 2), and Woodstock 1969 performer Melanie Safka (Saturday, Nov. 9).

Guitarists Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo perform Friday, Dec. 6, and Eileen Ivers – who The New York Times dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” — takes the stage Sunday, Dec. 22.

