Arrests
9/2 at 5:24 a.m. Blaine Wallace, 42, of New Meadows Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Devin Hook on Ridge Road on a charge of operating under the influence and issued a summons on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.
Summonses
8/17 at 1:47 a.m. Justin Lampros, 28, of Oak Street, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan at an undisclosed location on charges of theft and violation of condition of release.
8/29 at 12:45 p.m. Kelsey Cavanaugh, 29, of Ledge Meadow Lane, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Water Street on a charge of operating after suspension.
8/31 at 12:30 a.m. Jeffrey Cloutier, 37, of Brown Road, Richmond, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin in Woolwich on a charge of operating without a license in violation of a condition or restriction.
Fire calls
8/26 at 9:23 a.m. Station coverage in Topsham.
8/26 at 10:29 a.m. Smoke alarm on Andrews Road.
8/27 at 12:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Brunswick Road.
8/29 at 8:28 a.m. Rescue assist on Oak Grove Avenue.
8/29 at 8:37 a.m. Rescue assist on Oak Grove Avenue.
8/30 at 7:44 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.
