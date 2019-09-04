Arrests

8/30 at 9:54 a.m. Lacie Hafford, 24, of Elm Street, Waterville, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

8/30 at 2:42 p.m. Devin Alexander, 30, of Alna Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

8/30 at 6:39 p.m. Michael Joyce, 48, of Austin, Texas, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street, and charged with operating under the influence and domestic violence assault.

8/30 at 8:34 p.m. Terrence Brown, 34, of School Street, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Maine Street, and charged with assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

8/31 at 12:06 a.m. Charity Chubbuck, 46, of Prospect Street, Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/31 at 12:31 a.m. Justin Sewall, 26, of Rocky Ridge, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Maine Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/31 at 12:48 a.m. Natasha Stewart, 37, of State Street, Bangor, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Garrett Decker on Tibbetts Drive, and also charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of hypodermic apparatus, and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

8/31 at 12:48 a.m. Christopher Thomas, 36, of Glenburn, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release on Tibbetts Drive.

9/1 at 12:56 a.m. Justin Lachance, 36, of Antietam Street, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 5:29 p.m. Kevin Dow, 63, of Quahog Lane, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Gurnet Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 8:28 p.m. Jonathan Brennan, 28, of Apple Drive, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Primrose Lane on charges of theft of services and violating condition of release.

9/2 at 4:41 a.m. Norma Ortiz, 67, of Stone Street, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Stone Street on a charge of violating a protective order from harassment.

9/2 at 2:04 p.m. William Pierce, 65, of Fosters Point Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Tibbetts Drive, and charged with operating with a suspended or revoked license, and violating condition of release.

Summonses

8/29 at 8:18 a.m. Nathaniel Stafford, 18, of Summer Street, was issued a summons by Officer Brian Funke on Bath Road on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

8/29 at 5:59 p.m. Vatche Tchekmedyian, 34, of Baxter Lane, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Pleasant Street on a charge of criminal speed.

8/31 at 2:42 a.m. Norma Ortiz, 67, of Stone Street, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Stone Street on charges of harassment and criminal trespass.

8/31 at 10:41 p.m. Michelle Daly, 39, of Suprenant Circle, was issued a summons by Officer Patrick Scott at River and Patricia roads on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/1 at 11:01 p.m. Sean Erwin, 19, of Linscott Way, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/2 at 2:13 p.m. Tristan Kyle, 33, of Rocky Hill Road, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Rocky Hill Road on a charge of assault.

9/2 at 5:49 p.m. Zackary Tucker, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/2 at 8:03 p.m. Richard Brown, 35, of Church Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Pleasant Street on a charge of assault.

9/2 at 8:44 p.m. Angela Komiega, 40, of Middle Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

9/3 at 12:27 a.m. John King, 54, of Baybridge Road, was issued a summons by Officer Patrick Scott on Maine Street on a charge of drinking in public.

Fire calls

8/29 at 2:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on River Road.

8/31 at 1:26 and 3:28 a.m. Alarms on Harpswell Road.

8/31 at 10:38 a.m. Alarm on Admiral Fitch Drive.

8/31 at 11:55 a.m. Alarm on Baribeau Drive.

8/31 at 7:16 p.m. Alarm on Harpswell Road.

9/1 at 4:58 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Harpswell and Middlebay roads.

9/1 at 12:54 p.m. Outdoor fire on Bunganuc Road.

9/1 at 1:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Jordan Avenue and Federal Street.

9/2 at 10:35 p.m. Alarm on Parkers Way.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: