Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

Summonses

8/27 at 2:35 a.m. Edward Gay, 77, of Pembroke, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

8/27 at 1:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Channel View Road.

8/30 at 10:49 a.m. Water rescue at Kettle Cove.

9/1 at 8:02 a.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.

9/2 at 2:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Glen Avenue.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

