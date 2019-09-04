Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.
Summonses
8/27 at 2:35 a.m. Edward Gay, 77, of Pembroke, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
8/27 at 1:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Channel View Road.
8/30 at 10:49 a.m. Water rescue at Kettle Cove.
9/1 at 8:02 a.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.
9/2 at 2:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Glen Avenue.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.
