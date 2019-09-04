BRIDGTON — The Lake Region Recovery Center celebrates its first anniversary from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
All are welcome, including those who are in recovery and those who are not, members and non-members and recovery allies.
The event, with refreshment, will be held at 25 Hospital Drive, Suite E.
