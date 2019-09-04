As I consider the amount of gun violence that is currently occurring in this country, it strikes me that the emphasis is misplaced. This discussion should not be about Second Amendment rights, but rather about public safety.
The control of gun violence should be considered in the same light as road safety or health safety: how best to keep the American people safe from things that can cause bodily harm if not properly controlled by appropriate legislation. The murder of innocent people in our country is of a similar nature and has nothing to do with Second Amendment rights. It is time we saw this issue in its proper perspective!
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport
