Out of 130 Maine cities and towns that added fluoride to their public water supplies, the seven towns in the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport & Wells Water District are the only towns that reconsidered the referendum, “Should fluoride be added to the public water for the intended purpose of preventing tooth decay?”

The referendum was voted down in the 2016 general election by a 2-1 margin. American Dental Association support no longer convinced voters to add hydrofluosilic acid (a known neurotoxin when ingested in high concentrations) to their drinking water.

Perhaps it’s time for a state law mandating voters to reconsider mandating our utilities to add toxins to the drinking water we use to prepare our food and craft our brews.

Alec Ferguson

Kennebunkport

