The parent company of Maine Medical Center has landed a $5.1 million federal research grant that will give more Maine cancer patients access to clinical research trials.
MaineHealth received the six-year, $5.1 million grant from the National Cancer Institute on Wednesday, and the funding will help establish the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network Lifespan Program.
The program will “be the only oncology program in Northern New England to enroll patients in NCI clinical trials at every stage of the cancer continuum, from prevention to survivorship, and from pediatric to adult. Some of the studies will focus on cancer control and prevention, with a goal of reducing the incidence, risk and mortality rates for cancer and improving quality of life for survivors,” according to a MaineHealth news release.
“Patients often feel that in order to get state-of-the-art care and to enroll in clinical trials, they need to travel to a major metropolitan area,” said Dr. Scot Remick, Maine Medical Center’s chief of oncology, in a statement. “We believe patients should have access to advanced care close to home – wherever they live. This grant is a transformational award that will bring a wide variety of clinical trials to our rural communities.”
