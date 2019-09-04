Westport Island event a runaway success

The 15th Annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race – “Maine’s Best Little 10K Road Race” – raised over $1,200 for the Westport Island Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 18.

In local results, the first-place female winner was Ariel Perry of Portland; Theresa Hendrix of Scarborough was the second-place female finisher; Andy Smith of Wiscasset was the second-place male finisher; Nora Bradford of Westport Island came in third in the women’s category.

Over the past 14 years, the race has generated over $20,000 in proceeds for the volunteer fire department.

New director named at Midcoast Humane

Midcoast Humane welcomed Michelle Lester, former publisher of the Times Record, as the new marketing manager for the nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter. Most recently, Lester ran her own marketing business. Previously, she oversaw advertising and marketing at Foster’s Daily Democrat in Dover, New Hampshire, and MaineToday Media. She is also a member of the Brunswick Rotary Club.

Granted

Maine Environmental Changemakers Network of Brunswick received a $25,000 award from UL Innovative Education Award, Underwriters Laboratories and partner North American Association for Environmental Education as one of a half dozen winners for excellence in environmental education. Supported by the Maine Environmental Education Association, the Changemakers Network is a youth-led, statewide intergenerational network that connects young Mainers from diverse backgrounds who are passionate about the environment – with peer and professional mentors, training, and the resources needed to implement environmental action in their communities.

