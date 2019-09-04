ALAMEDA, Calif. — Receiver Antonio Brown said Wednesday that the Oakland Raiders fined him close to $54,000 for missing a practice and walkthrough last month.

Brown posted a letter on his Instagram account from General Manager Mike Mayock saying he was fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.

Brown also wrote on the account: “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE’S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR.”

Mayock gave Brown a public ultimatum following the missed practice to be “all in or all out.” Coach Jon Gruden said after Brown returned to the team two days later that Brown was “all in,” but he then missed the walkthrough in Winnipeg.

Brown had 686 catches and 9,145 yards receiving the past six seasons in Pittsburgh, the best marks ever for a receiver in a six-year span. But he still wore out his welcome with the Steelers after leaving the team before a crucial Week 17 game last season, and Oakland was able to acquire him in March for the small price of third- and fifth-round draft picks.

JAGUARS: Quarterback Nick Foles will start the season on the injury report.

The team listed Foles on its initial report with an abdominal oblique injury – he had some soreness following training camp – but said he’s expected to play in the opener against Kansas City. The Jaguars are home Sunday against the Chiefs.

Coach Doug Marrone sat Foles and most of his other starters for most of the preseason, taking a “smarter approach” to training camp and exhibition games in hopes of being healthier for the regular season. They played a few series in the third preseason game.

BROWNS: Coach Freddie Kitchens said receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is “ready to go” for the opener against Tennessee after not playing in any exhibition games.

Beckham sat out Cleveland’s four preseason games with what the team described as a minor hip injury. He also missed most of the voluntary offseason workout program following his trade in March from the New York Giants.

Kitchens said he’s comfortable with the plan the Browns have in place for Beckham, who was limited to 16 games over the past two seasons because of injuries.

Although he’s no longer in New York, Beckham hasn’t completely distanced himself from his former team. He recently said in a magazine interview that he felt the Giants traded him out of spite.

TITANS: Tennessee placed kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve and added veteran Cairo Santos to replace him.

Succop hadn’t missed a game in five seasons with the Titans but had been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He was on the physically unable to perform list until just before the Titans’ third preseason game. Succop kicked in the final two preseason games.

He converted 86.7 percent of his field-goal attempts (26 of 30) last season.

