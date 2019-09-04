Professional golf will return to Maine for the first time in decades when Falmouth Country Club hosts the Live + Work in Maine Open in June 2020.

The event will feature 156 golfers competing on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the PGA Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour is golf’s equivalent of Triple-A minor league baseball.

The Korn Ferry Tour announced a partnership Wednesday with Portland-based Shamrock Sports & Entertainment to add the tournament to its annual schedule for five years, through 2024.

“Portland is truly a remarkable locale for professional golf, and we are eager to bring the Live + Work in Maine Open to this community,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “We have vibrant partners with great track records of building spectacular events and awareness for Maine, and we are confident that the golf fans throughout this region will enjoy watching the future stars of the PGA Tour.”

From 1990-93, the Woodlands club in Falmouth hosted the Ben Hogan New England Classic (titled in its final year as the NIKE New England Classic) featuring a level of pro golfers from what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour.

