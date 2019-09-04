WESTBROOK — Roots Cafe is expanding, opening a roof deck and a new location in South Portland.

Roots, a Christian eatery, bookstore and resource center, opened a year ago on School Street. It will open a second cafe Sept. 7 at The Point, a community center built around East Point Christian Church at Clarks Pond in South Portland.

The roof deck opened last week.

“The deck was planned when we opened, but didn’t have the funds when we got the building,” said co-owner Lorraine Fagela. Now we were able to put the rail for the stairs up, and the city helped us with that. “

Roots will celebrate its first anniversary in Westbrook a day early, on Sept. 14. “We will have cupcakes for everyone coming in,” Fagela said.

At its new location, Roots will be part of the The Point, which has play areas for children and fitness programs and pick-up sports games for adults.

“We are so excited to welcome Roots to The Point,” Director Meredith Philbrook said. “They will no doubt bring extra energy and buzz to the building and help us further expand our outreach into our community. Community is what we are all for.”

Fagela said Roots is excited as well.

“They have indoor soccer, climbing things,” Fagela said. “When winter comes a lot of kids come here with their family to play, so we cater to them. On Sunday they seat over 2,000 people for the services, so we want to serve them, too. It’s a great partnership.”

The grand opening for Roots in South Portland will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at 345 Clarks Pond Parkway.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: