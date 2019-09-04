BASKETBALL

Forward Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will miss at least the Americans’ next two games at the World Cup because of a sprained left ankle.

Tatum won’t play against Japan on Thursday or in the Americans’ first second-round game Saturday. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday, the same day the Americans play their final second-round matchup.

Tatum – one of many heroes for the U.S. in its dramatic 93-92 overtime win over Turkey on Tuesday – was hurt on the Americans’ final possession of the game, twisting his ankle on a drive into the lane. Tests performed Wednesday confirmed the sprain.

NBA: Milwaukee city officials offered Bucks guard Sterling Brown $400,000 to settle his lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force and targeting him because he’s black when they confronted him over a parking violation.

TRACK AND FIELD

NO APPEAL: The Athletics Integrity Unit said it won’t appeal a decision to clear American sprinter Christian Coleman of a rule violation.

The AIU said it agrees Coleman shouldn’t face a ban for missed tests because of a technicality that led the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to drop its case against him last week.

HOCKEY

U.S. HALL: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman headlines the 2019 class of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Bettman, former Boston Bruins goaltender Tim Thomas, longtime NHL forward Brian Gionta, Washington youth hockey staple Neal Henderson and U.S women’s star Krissy Wendell will be inducted at a ceremony Dec. 12. Bettman was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto last year.

NHL: The Arizona Coyotes locked up forward Clayton Keller through the 2027-28 season, signing him to an eight-year contract extension.

The deal has an average annual salary of $7.15 million.

• Forward Adrian Kempe agreed to a three-year, $6 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Kings.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Mikel Iturria of Spain secured his first pro win to take the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, with Primoz Roglic finishing safely in the peloton to keep his overall lead.

Iturria held on after making an impressive solo run with about 15 miles to go of the 112-mile ride from Saint-Palais to Urdax in Spain’s Basque Country.

U.S. COACH: Mari Holden, a former Olympic silver medalist and world champion, was hired to coach the U.S. women’s road cycling team in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

SKIING

CHAMPION RETIRES: Marcel Hirscher of Austria, a two-time Olympic champion and the first Alpine skier to win eight overall World Cup titles, retired after 12 seasons.

Hirscher won Olympic gold in giant slalom and Alpine combined in Pyeongchang in 2018.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Christian Pulisic, the 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, thinks the U.S. could go far in next year’s Olympics, and doesn’t rule out playing on the team.

“I would never completely count that out because it’s a huge honor to play for your country in the Olympics,” he said two days before an exhibition game against Mexico.

