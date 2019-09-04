Arrests
9/1 at 6:06 p.m. Nathan Almy, 27, of Meadow Road, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Main Street, and charged with operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault.
Summonses
8/26 at 4:43 p.m. Sarah Patten, 28, of Morning Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
8/30 at 11:33 p.m. Charity Chubbuck, 46, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Fire calls
8/26 at 8 p.m. Electrical hazard on Jones Avenue.
8/27 at 6:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.
8/28 at 7:58 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.
8/29 at 10:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.
8/30 at 2:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mallett Drive.
8/31 at 8:07 a.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
8/31 at 11:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
9/1 at 9:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Cathance Road.
9/2 at 2:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Flycatcher Drive.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Recent mass shootings add pressure to fund research on gun violence
-
Animals
As the Gulf of Maine warms, Mainers are seeing more tropical ocean sunfish
-
The Forecaster
Rensenbrink’s Way: Topsham ecological center dedicates road to co-founder
-
Business
Covetrus co-founder David Shaw relinquishes chairmanship
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: Sept. 6