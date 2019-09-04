Arrests

9/1 at 6:06 p.m. Nathan Almy, 27, of Meadow Road, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Main Street, and charged with operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault.

Summonses

8/26 at 4:43 p.m. Sarah Patten, 28, of Morning Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/30 at 11:33 p.m. Charity Chubbuck, 46, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Fire calls

8/26 at 8 p.m. Electrical hazard on Jones Avenue.

8/27 at 6:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

8/28 at 7:58 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

8/29 at 10:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

8/30 at 2:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mallett Drive.

8/31 at 8:07 a.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

8/31 at 11:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

9/1 at 9:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Cathance Road.

9/2 at 2:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Flycatcher Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3.

