BIDDEFORD — A Maine university will receive a donation of more than $1 million to grow business and innovation programs.

The University of New England’s receiving $1.3 million from the P.D. Merrill Charitable Trust. The university says the gift will help create the P.D. Merrill Endowed Chair of Business, and it will conduct a nationwide search for someone to head up its business department.

The Biddeford university says the money will also aid its Makerspace, which is a laboratory for building that’s utilized by students from different academic disciplines. University of New England president James Herbert says the gift will “allow us to establish our business department as a regional leader.”

P.D. Merrill Charitable Trust trustee Anthony Tenneson says educational institutions like the university were “family” to P.D. Merrill, who was chair of Merrill Industries.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
business, maine businesses, University of New England
Related Stories
Latest Articles