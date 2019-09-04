NEW LONDON, N.H. — Ciera Berthiaume scored one goal and set up another in the first half to lead Southern Maine to a 3-0 win over Colby-Sawyer in a women’s soccer game Wednesday.

Berthiaume got an unassisted goal in the 10th minute, then set up a goal by Alex Allain that made it 2-0 at halftime.

Hayleigh Blanchard also scored, assisted by Katie Lynch.

Kayla Gorman made seven saves for USM (2-0).

MAINE 2, ST. PETER’S 0: Susannah Gaines headed in a corner kick by Emilie Andersen in the first half, and Hannah Bamford tacked on a second-half goal as the Black Bears (2-1) defeated the Peacocks (2-2) in game delayed by lightning in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Kira Kutzinski needed only two saves for the shutout.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Matt Uek, Brian Bae and Drake Byrd scored as the Polar Bears (1-0) cruised past the Nor’easters (0-1-1) in Biddeford.

Alex Chaban recorded an assist. Chris Kingston made six saves for the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 0: Samantha Ellis tallied an unassisted goal midway through the first quarter to start the Huskies (2-1) on their way to a win over Beavers (0-3) in Gorham.

Abbie Staples converted a penalty corner in the fourth quarter, off a pass from Mikayla Bourassa.

Lindsay Pych made five saves for the shutout.

BOWDOIN 4, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Emma Stevens collected two goals as the Polar Bears won their season opener against the Nor’easters (1-1) in Biddeford.

Manveer Sandhu opened the scoring in the first quarter, converting a penalty corner. Stevens added two goals in the third quarter, and Peyton Jackson scored on a deflection in the fourth quarter after a shot by Elle Brine off a penalty corner.

Bowdoin goalie Maddie Ferricci and UNE’s Liz Sargent each made six saves.

FOOTBALL

TENNESSEE: Reserve wide receiver Jordan Murphy and defensive back Terrell Bailey have left Tennessee’s football team.

Neither Bailey nor Murphy played Saturday in a 38-30 season-opening loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State. Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday that Murphy had been sick over the last week.

Earlier this week, Murphy’s Twitter account retweeted a tweet poking fun at how Georgia State upset Tennessee and received $950,000 to play in the game. The retweet was later deleted.

Murphy, a junior from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, played 10 games and caught 11 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown last season. He also ran for 58 yards on two carries.

Bailey, a sophomore from New Orleans, played four games last season but didn’t post any statistics.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous