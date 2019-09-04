ROCKLAND — The case of a South Thomaston woman who is charged in the killing of an Owls Head woman in her home will likely head to trial.

Police charged 37-year-old Sarah Richards with bludgeoning 83-year-old Helen Carver of Owls Head to death in February. Richards pleaded not guilty to murder and theft.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Richards’ attorney says a plea agreement was not reached during a settlement hearing in Portland last week. The trial date has not yet been set yet.

Richards is being held without bail at Knox County Jail.

Carver hired Richards to shovel walkways and driveways last winter. Carver then told police she believed Richards had stolen her debit card. One of Carver’s sons later found his mother unresponsive at home.

