BEIJING – China said Thursday its trade representatives will fly to Washington in early October to resume negotiations with the United States, raising the possibility that both sides might arrest a recent deterioration in the bilateral relationship that has cast a shadow over the world economy.

China’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, agreed to the October visit in a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement. It added that “serious” mid-level discussions will begin in mid-September to prepare for the October visit.

The announcement marks the first sign that talks are getting back on track after both governments raised tariffs last month and escalated their rhetoric, engaging in a back-and-forth that underscored the adversarial mood settling over the two capitals on a range of issues extending well beyond trade. At one point, President Donald Trump ordered American companies to leave China.

The October talks – the 13th round of dialogue – were previously scheduled for September. Chinese officials in recent weeks have suggested that lower-level discussions with Washington were continuing even while President Trump has fumed on Twitter about China’s behavior and threatened “much tougher” actions. New tariffs from both sides went into effect on Sunday.

It’s unclear whether either side expects significant outcomes from the talks.

In China, policy analysts, state media and some officials have quoted Mao Zedong’s tactic of “fight fight, talk talk” to describe Beijing’s willingness to do battle and parley for peace with Washington – sometimes at the same time.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has appeared to downplay the possibility of a swift and comprehensive resolution to the trade conflict. In recent speeches, he has rallied the Communist Party to brace for protracted “struggle” with foreign adversaries.

On Tuesday, Xi spoke again in martial terms, telling the party to adopt a “combat spirit” and “be both commanders and combatants, cultivate and maintain a strong fighting spirit, and have tenacious will and superb fighting skills.”

Along with the U.S. tensions and mounting economic hardship exacerbated by the trade war, Xi also described the anti-government unrest in Hong Kong as a major political risk. China has accused Washington of fomenting a “color revolution” in Hong Kong as part of a broad campaign to undermine the Communist regime in Beijing.

State media and policy advisers have also framed the trade war as an existential struggle. In the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper this week, two prominent policy advisers compared the trade conflict to the Korean War, which they noted China waged against the United States even though it was poor and weak.

Several research firms, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, this week cut their forecasts for China’s economic growth this year to below 6 percent.

China said this week it filed a case filed with the World Trade Organization against the United States because the Trump administration’s tariff strategy has harmed global growth, induced uncertainty and posed a long-term threat to the rules-based multilateral global trading system.

