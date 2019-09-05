I visited the State House recently and had to run a gantlet of officers and bag searches to get in. I wouldn’t normally question such safety precautions, but in this case I strongly object. How dare our lawmakers allow protection of themselves but not of ordinary citizens?
I read in the Portland Press Herald, in June, that a large majority of the Maine House and Senate voted against allowing towns, counties and school boards to adopt their own policies banning the carrying of dangerous weapons at their public proceedings and voting places.
If such decisions continue, I suggest that our lawmakers act to stop the checking of citizens on their way into the State House. Gun owners should be allowed to carry weapons into the Senate and House if they are allowed to carry them into polling places.
While our elected representatives refuse to pass gun-safety laws, they protect themselves from gun violence. Meanwhile, innocent citizens throughout our country continue to be shot.
Vicki Adams
Kennebunk
