On Aug. 30, I went to a movie at the Portland Museum of Art in the afternoon, which I prefer to trying to park in Portland at night.

I parked in a metered lot for two hours. The movie was long and I left to find a parking violation of 12 minutes and a $20 fine. Now, my $9 movie plus $3.50 parking became a $32.50 movie.

I called the number listed on the ticket for questions and spoke to a man named Kevin, I think. He was not helpful and, at the very least, not sympathetic. His only suggestion was that I park in a garage. At $5 an hour, my $9 movie would become a $24 movie.

Those are pretty severe options, in my opinion.

Surely the city of Portland can do something similar to the parking arrangement that the Nickelodeon has with the Temple Street Garage, for moviegoers.

Needless to say, here is one more reason to avoid Portland.

Ann Patch

Cape Elizabeth

