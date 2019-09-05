AUGUSTA — Maine’s deer hunters will learn this week if they’ve been selected for a permit that allows them greater ability to hunt the animals.
Maine manages its large deer population with “any deer” permits that allow hunters to hunt antlerless deer and bucks that have antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters without such a permit can only longer-antlered hunt bucks.
The any deer permit lottery is scheduled for Friday. The results will be posted online at noon that day.
The state intends to issue a little more than 68,000 any deer permits this year. That represents a reduction of about 20 percent from the previous deer season. Hunters harvested more deer than the state’s objective last year.
The firearms season for deer takes place in November.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Books
Amazon apologizes for shipping Margaret Atwood’s new novel early
-
Local & State
Collins touts Lyme bill in Senate hearing in Orono
-
Nation & World
With high winds and flooding, Hurricane Dorian rakes the coastal Carolinas
-
Business
Worcester trying to lure Red Claws out of Portland
-
Nation & World
The FBI’s terror watch list violates the Constitution, federal judge says
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.