OAKLAND, Calif. — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run triple over the head of center fielder Mike Trout as part of a seven-run eighth inning when the Athletics benefited from four consecutive walks, and Oakland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-6 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

The A’s trailed 6-1 and had only four hits before batting around in the seventh, when the Angels used five pitchers.

Josh Phegley started the comeback with a two-run home run off Jose Suarez. Ty Buttrey (6-7) came on and allowed Marcus Semien’s single, followed by walks to Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Mark Canha to force in a run. Jurickson Profar walked in another run, and Khris Davis added an RBI groundout.

Grossman, who flied out leading off the inning, followed with a first-pitch triple off Adalberto Mejia that sailed past Trout’s outstretched glove as he jumped for the ball near the fence.

WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 1: Reynaldo Lopez pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts, and Chicago won at Cleveland, handing the Indians their fifth loss in seven games.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4: Jordy Mercer put the Tigers ahead with their third home run of the fourth inning, and Detroit overcame a three-run deficit in a victory for the first time this year by beating host Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 10, GIANTS 0: Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBI, helping St. Louis rout the visiting Giants.

REDS 4, PHILLIES 3: Phillip Ervin homered leading off the 11th inning, an opposite-field drive that barely eluded Bryce Harper’s attempt at a leaping catch, and Cincinnati won at home.

NOTES

RAYS: Injured left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to make his first rehab start Saturday in a playoff game with Triple-A Durham.

Last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner has been out since July 22 because of bone chips in his throwing elbow that required surgery.

CUBS: Closer Craig Kimbrel was put on the injured list with elbow inflammation ahead of a big series against the Brewers.

Kimbrel hasn’t pitched since allowing a three-run home run to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich in a 4-0 loss Sunday.

ASTROS: Right-hander Aaron Sanchez will have surgery on his throwing shoulder and miss the remainder of the season. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 20 because of what the team said was a sore right pectoral muscle.

WHITE SOX: Manager Rick Renteria will undergo surgery on his right rotator cuff Friday in Chicago. He plans to return to the dugout early next week.

