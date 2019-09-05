ALAMEDA, Calif. — Receiver Antonio Brown wasn’t with the Oakland Raiders four days before the opener amid reports he could be suspended over a confrontation with General Manager Mike Mayock.

Mayock said at the beginning of practice Thursday that Brown wasn’t at the Raiders’ facility and wouldn’t be practicing a day after posting a letter from the GM on social media detailing nearly $54,000 in fines.

I’ll make it short and sweet,” Mayock said. “Antonio Brown is not in the building today, won’t be practicing. I don’t have any more information for you right now. When I have some and it becomes appropriate you guys will all get it. But that’s it for today.”

ESPN reported earlier Thursday that the two had a confrontation the previous day over the posting of the letter and the Raiders plan to suspend Brown. Teams have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the team.

A suspension also would void the more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two seasons contained in Brown’s contract with the Raiders.

“I’m not going to get into any of that stuff right now,” Coach Jon Gruden said. “We’ll have an official announcement later.”

Gruden said he was frustrated by the situation but the team is ready to start the season without Brown if necessary. The Raiders spent most of training camp without Brown on the field as he dealt with frost bite on his feet and a fight with the NFL over his helmet.

“We’ve been going out for practice every day and we adjusted without him,” Gruden said. “We never knew sometimes when he was going to practice. So we’re good at it. We’re good at adapting and adjusting. Unfortunately. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed.”

BROWNS: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he’s still slowed by a hip injury that sidelined him in the preseason.

Beckham, who came to Cleveland from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade in March, was kept out of the four exhibition games to manage the unspecified ailment.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, said he’s been “afraid to open up” and run as fast as he can to this point.

“This is something I’ve never had to deal with,” Beckham said as the Browns prepared for Sunday’s opener against Tennessee. “It’s like an extremely fast car with like a little alignment or something off. And it’s right in the center of what you need. Now, the car can still go but it’s dangerous, you know what I mean?”

RAMS: Tight end Tyler Higbee agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $31.025 million.

Higbee has played in every game during his three seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He has 60 career catches for 672 yards and four touchdowns, and is a dependable blocker on runs and passes.

Higbee had four catches in the NFC championship game in New Orleans last season. He didn’t make a reception in the Super Bowl.

Coach Sean McVay’s offense doesn’t typically make extensive use of a tight end as a receiver, but Higbee and fellow tight end Gerald Everett have made key receptions for the Rams.

FALCONS: Receiver Julio Jones seemed non-committal about playing Sunday at Minnesota in the opener if his contract extension isn’t finished.

“I don’t know,” Jones said when asked if he’ll definitely play no matter what. “What I’m trying to do is be ready. You know what I mean. It’s not if I’m going to play or if I’m not going to play. I’m trying to be out there regardless. I’m coming back from injuries and things like that, but the ultimate thing is being ready when my number is called.”

