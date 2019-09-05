NEW HIRES

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader hired Sue Fournier as an agent in Auburn.

Fournier, of Greene, is a licensed broker with more than 15 years of experience in real estate.

Steve Archibald was re-hired by OTELCO as a senior voice engineer.

Archibald, of Windham, has nine years of previous experience with OTELCO. He worked in various technical and specialist positions, and in the network engineering department.

Preble Street announced the following new hires:

Manny Archibald joined the agency as a director of human resources.

Archibald most recently served as director of talent acquisition at Goodwill Industries of Northern New England.

Kathy Bennett was hired as senior director of finance.

Bennett has extensive experience as a public accountant.

Daniel McCarthy was hired as chief operations officer.

McCarthy, of Falmouth, previously served as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer at Covenant House International in New York City.

Leah McDonald was hired as a teen services program director.

McDonald previously served as program director at Rippleffect.

PROMOTIONS

Preble Street announced the following promotions:

Rachel Boyce was promoted to information technology and systems director at Preble Street.

Boyce was previously a senior program administrator.

Daniella Cameron was promoted to senior director of teen services and anti-trafficking services.

Cameron was previously the anti-trafficking services program director.

Dan D’Ippolito was promoted to community engagement director.

D’Ippolito was previously a communications manager.

Brittney Dunham was promoted to program director at Huston Commons.

Dunham was previously a supervisor at Huston Commons.

Fiona Mason was promoted to chief program officer at Preble Street.

Mason was previously director of social work.

Heather Zimmerman was promoted to advocacy director.

Zimmerman was previously social change advocate.

Katrina (Pulkkinen) Connolly was promoted to regional human resources and talent development manager at Oldcastle Lawn & Garden.

Connolly has more than 20 years of human resources experience and will manage its northeast and central regions. She joined Oldcastle Lawn & Garden in 2016.

KidsPeace appointed Rachel Bousquet as director of education and residential programs in Maine.

Bousquet previous served as school principal at KidsPeace’s Graham Lake Campus in Ellsworth.

The organization also announced new locations for its education services in Millinocket and Old Town.

GENERAL

Kennebunk Savings Insurance announced it completed the purchase of the Kimberly M. Elwell Insurance Agency in Buxton.

The Kennebunk agency will maintain an office in Buxton. Kimberly Elwell and her employees will join the staff of Kennebunk Savings Insurance.

Edward Jones Financial Advisor announced the grand opening of its second office in York.

