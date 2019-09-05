HOCKEY

Torey Krug says there have been no talks with the Boston Bruins on a new contract with one season left to unrestricted free agency.

Despite a breakout playoff performance that helped the Bruins get to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals, Krug is stuck in neutral while the front office focuses on signing restricted free agents Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy. Neither of them has a deal with training camp set to start next week.

“Maybe a little surprise nothing has been talked about, but I realize that our team is in a different situation,” Krug said Thursday at the annual NHL/NHLPA preseason media tour.

With the Bruins in a salary-cap crunch, Krug could be headed toward a significant payday if he hits the free agent market. Since he became a full-time NHL player in 2013-14, his 286 points are just eight shy of P.K. Subban’s total over that time.

• The NHL and NHL Players’ Association will meet Friday in New York to continue labor negotiations.

Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement effective a year from now.

Owners had the same option and chose not to end it, citing the health of the league and the momentum from a period of labor peace.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Emma Rutledge had a goal and an assist in the first half and St. Joseph’s (3-0) held on for a 2-1 win over Husson (0-2) in Bangor on Thursday. Adelle Foss scored for Husson.

MEN’S SOCCER: Keto Tchiputo’s goal in the 54th minute propelled Southern Maine CC (1-1) to a 1-0 victory over Northern Essex CC (0-2) in South Portland.

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUES: Home runs surged 58% at Triple-A this season following the switch to major league baseballs.

According to the organization that governs the minors, 5,752 homers were hit in the International and Pacific Coast Leagues. That’s up from 3,652 in 2018.

Rawlings provides baseballs for the majors and minors. The big league balls are manufactured in Costa Rica, the minor league balls in China.

Big league batters are on pace to break the season home run record next week with two weeks left in the season.

Long balls dropped in nine of 14 leagues from Double-A down, where China-manufactured balls were used.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: Paul Casey of England defied windy and rainy conditions to shoot a 6-under 66 and take a one-stroke lead over Austria’s Matthias Schwab after the opening round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany.

PGA: Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee and is expected to return this fall.

