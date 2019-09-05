FRYEBURG — Christina Dargie scored with 1:15 remaining in the second overtime Thursday to lift York to a 2-1 victory against Fryeburg Academy in a Western Maine Conference field hockey opener.

Alexandra Brent scored for York after 17 minutes of the second half after Kirsten Wentworth opened the scoring for the Raiders from Ryan Duffy.

Katlyn Nowell made 14 saves for the Wildcats. Bailey Richardson stopped seven shots for Fryeburg.

CAMDEN HILLS 3, LEWISTON 2: Lulu Lydon scored in overtime – her second goal of the game – to lift the Windjammers in an opener at Rockport.

Ani Reinwand assisted on the winner. Lydon also scored 6:50 into the second half, and Claudine Webber added a first-half goal for Camden Hills.

Charlotte Gastonguay and Emma Begin scored for Lewiston.

ST. DOMINIC 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Skye Rogers had two goals and an assist, and Bella Pelletier and Abbie Mitchell also scored for the Saints in an opener at South Hiram.

Alyzia Cox answered for Sacopee.

Simone Long saved six shots for St. Dom’s. Amber Barret stopped eight shots for the Hawks.

MESSALONSKEE 3, MT. ARARAT 1: Rylee Poulin scored two goals to spark Messalonskee in an opener at Topsham.

Annie Corbett added a goal and an assist, Olivia Fauchier had an assist, and Nealey Dillon made 10 saves for Messalonskee.

Holly Temple scored and Emma Lapreviosa stopped nine shots for Mt. Ararat.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, WELLS 1: Camden Woods and Isabel Berman each scored two goals as the Capers won an opener at home.

Grace Gray and Haley Hemeon also scored for Cape. Emma Cousins answered for the Warriors late in the first half to make it 3-1.

POLAND 4, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: The Knights scored twice in each half to win an opener at Poland.

Sophie Patenaude, Abby Bsuliak, Emma Moreau and Autumn Willis had the goals.

Eliza Todd made 22 saves for NYA and Ashton Sturtevant had one for Poland.

LAKE REGION 3, YARMOUTH 0: Kendyl Ridlon scored in the first half, and Kaitlyn Plummer and Delaney Meserve added second-half goals as the Lakers won an opener at Naples.

Julia Murch had an assist and Kelsey Gerry made three saves for Lake Region. Alice Donahue had four saves for the Clippers.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIRIGO 2, BOOTHBAY REGION 1: Dirigo scored in each half to win an opener at Dixfield.

Delani Merrill made it 1-0 with 10 minuites left in the first half, and Myckayla Bright made it 2-0 midway through the second.

Kayla Cohen scored a late goal and Emillie Crocker made nine saves for Boothbay. Katie Morse stopped six shots for Dirigo.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Natalie Farrell scored twice, including the opening goal after 11 minutes, and Serena Mower added two goals as the Panthers won an opener at Yarmouth.

Angel Huntsman also scored.

Summer St. Louis stopped 13 shots for Old Orchard. Carly Downey recorded four saves for the Panthers.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, ST. DOMINIC 1: Lakyn Hink scored two goals and Allie Black added another as the Hawks won an opener at Auburn.

Emily Wallingford scored for the Saints.

OXFORD HILLS 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Cecilia Dieterich scored with 17 seconds left to lift the Vikings in an opener at South Paris.

Ella Kellog of Oxford Hills made it 1-1 after Isabella Banks gave Brunswick a first-half lead.

Aisley Snell made 10 saves for the Dragons. Lizzie Hallee stopped five shots for the Vikings.

SCARBOROUGH 2, KENNEBUNK 0: Ashley Sabatino scored from 30 yards midway through the first half from Madi Blanche and added her second of the game five minutes into the second half with a header from Lily Davis as the Red Storm won an opener at Scarborough.

Claudia Kenneway of Kennebunk recorded 11 saves, Nikki Young stopped four shots for Scarborough.

WELLS 1, LAKE REGION 0: Sarah Webb’s unassisted goal on a direct kick with seven minutes left lifted the Warriors in an opener at Wells.

Liz Smith turned back 14 shots for Lake Region. Meredith Bogue had six saves for Wells.

YARMOUTH 4, YORK 1: The Clippers scored three first-half goals and won an opener at Yarmouth.

Parker Harnett scored twice and Ava Feeley added a third as Yarmouth took a 3-0 halftime lead. Delaney Labonte scored for York and Adriana Whitlock for Yarmouth in the second half.

HALL-DALE 6, WISCASSET 0: Lilly Platt scored twice to lift the Bulldogs in an opener at Wiscasset.

BOYS’ SOCCER

LINCOLN ACADEMY 3, GARDINER 2: Filip Diakonowicz scored two unassisted goals, including the winner on a penalty kick with 6:39 remaining, to lift the Eagles in an opener at Gardiner.

Jack Duncan also scored and Tiger Cumming made eight saves for Lincoln.

Jackson Tweedy and Cam Rizzo scored for Gardiner, and Sean Doyle made six saves.

MARSHWOOD 9, MASSABESIC 0: Owen Bynum scored three goals as the Hawks won an opener at Waterboro.

Sam Fitzgerald added two goals, and Cal Yager, Abram Cartmill, Parker Swanson and Danny Thim also scored.

Caleb Smalley stopped nine shots for Massabesic.

GORHAM 2, PORTLAND 1: Sebastian Irish scored an unassisted goal to break a 1-1 tie early in the second half as the Rams won an opener at Gorham.

Andrew Rent opened the scoring for Gorham in the 22nd minute but Steve Matanga tied it four minutes later.

Zach Beaumont turned aside seven shots for the Rams. Henry Flynn had eight saves for the Bulldogs.

ST. DOMINIC 3, LAKE REGION 1: Phillip Kiehl and Jaden Webster scored in the first half, and Alex Roy clinched it late in the second as the Saints won an opener at Naples.

Hayden Tremblay scored for Lake Region.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, WELLS 0: Will Galligan scored in each half as the Raiders won an opener at Fryeburg.

Pablo Lozano, Thupten Sherpa and Pablo Batalia also scored.

CHEVERUS 0, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Corey Gagne had four saves for the Red Riots and Harrison Bell stopped three shots for the Stags in an opener at South Portland.

FREEPORT 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ethan Prescott had two goals and an assist, and Sam Tourigny, Cam Strong and Finn Sheehan also scored as the Falcons won an opener at Freeport.

Jesse Bennell added two assists and Gabe Wagner made three saves for Freeport.

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, CHEVERUS 0: Ashlee Aceto had 22 assists, Kaleisha Towle added seven blocks, and Maria Degifico and Kelsey Shallow finished with seven kills each as the Red Riots won an opener at South Portland.

