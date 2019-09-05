Free dinner – Thursday, Sept. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Sept. 6, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean and casserole supper – Saturday, Sept. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Pies will be the featured dessert. $8, $4.

Public supper – Saturday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 7, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 15 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits, and pies. $10, $4.

Community meal – Thursday, Sept. 19, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

