Councilors in Worcester, Massachusetts, have instructed city officials to begin wooing the Red Claws basketball team from Portland.
City Manager Edward Augustus was instructed by a vote of city councilors Tuesday night to contact representatives of the Red Claws, a Boston Celtics affiliate, about bringing the team to Worcester, according to a video recording of the Worcester City Council’s Tuesday meeting.
“I just want to extend that olive branch if there’s ever any potential down the road,” said Councilor Sean Rose at the council meeting, calling Worcester one of the best sports cities in New England.
The Red Claws have a five-year lease with the city to play at the Portland Expo through the 2024 season, with the option of a five-year extension. In July, the Boston Celtics announced that they reached an agreement to purchase the Red Claws, reflecting a trend that has seen NBA teams buy their minor league affiliates.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Books
Amazon apologizes for shipping Margaret Atwood’s new novel early
-
Local & State
Collins touts Lyme bill in Senate hearing in Orono
-
Nation & World
With high winds and flooding, Hurricane Dorian rakes the coastal Carolinas
-
Business
Worcester trying to lure Red Claws out of Portland
-
Nation & World
The FBI’s terror watch list violates the Constitution, federal judge says
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.