COVENTRY, Conn. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northeast Connecticut as part of a series of strong thunderstorms that swept through the state.

The service said an EF-1 tornado hit estimated speeds between 85 mph and 90 mph and traveled 3.2 miles over nine minutes in Coventry and Mansfield Wednesday evening. EF-1 is classified as weak on the wind intensity scale.

The tornado touched down at about 5:40 p.m. in Coventry.

The weather service said mostly trees were damaged, with some minor damage to buildings.

Nine tornadoes were confirmed in 2018 — a record for the state. Four of those touched down in May 2018 in Southbury, Oxford, Hamden, Winsted and Barkhamsted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »