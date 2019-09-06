COVENTRY, Conn. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northeast Connecticut as part of a series of strong thunderstorms that swept through the state.
The service said an EF-1 tornado hit estimated speeds between 85 mph and 90 mph and traveled 3.2 miles over nine minutes in Coventry and Mansfield Wednesday evening. EF-1 is classified as weak on the wind intensity scale.
The tornado touched down at about 5:40 p.m. in Coventry.
The weather service said mostly trees were damaged, with some minor damage to buildings.
Nine tornadoes were confirmed in 2018 — a record for the state. Four of those touched down in May 2018 in Southbury, Oxford, Hamden, Winsted and Barkhamsted.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Ortiz ‘in a good place’ while receiving visitors
-
Local & State
UMaine System to consider changes to Maine’s only law school
-
Nation & World
States hit Facebook, Google with new antitrust probes
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Raiders’ Brown expected to play Monday
-
New England
Providence officials look to address safety after city nightclub attacks