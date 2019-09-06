FAYETTE – Welcome to peace and privacy. To a generous 217 feet of frontage on the west shore of quiet Lovejoy Pond, whose boat traffic is primarily canoes and kayaks. And to a handsome, spacious, year-round chalet-style log home whose rustic character perfectly complements the natural beauty of the secluded setting.

Tucked down a short road a quick hop to Fayette village, the nine-room home offers sweet, sunrise views over Lovejoy on all three levels, and from the wraparound, elevated deck.

The house sits on a well-screened, 1.1-acre lot whose back lawn slopes very gently to the water’s edge. There’s a substantial dock that can accommodate furniture for relaxed entertaining.

Finely finished throughout, the interior features an open-concept main level with exposed beams, lovely paneling, and a wood-burning river-stone fireplace that soars two stories, and combined with the adjacent kitchen provides a wonderful “heart” of the home. Surfaces are nicely tiled, with a gas cooktop on the long, two-level island. A versatile office/study makes single-level living, or guest accommodation, an option.

It’s a house with “extras”: a hot tub and a wood stove in the finished, walkout, primarily daylight lower level, which has extensive family room/exercise space; a two-person sauna; a two-car garage (unusual, with lakeside properties) that has walkup storage above; and a pretty, two-level wood shed. (It’s been said that you can judge a home by how well and neatly the wood is stored. This is true.)

Note that living in Fayette allows a choice of fine secondary schools that includes highly regarded Maranacook and private Kents Hill.

The home at 15 Sydney Road, Fayette, is listed for sale at $475,000 by Hoa Hoang, Broker/Owner, of Hoang Realty in Augusta. Please contact Hoa at 207-623-0623; 207-485-1485; or [email protected]. Visit: www.hoangrealty.com.

