As a summer resident of Maine, I have supported the Red Sox Double-A affiliate the Portland Sea Dogs for many years.

I understand that minor league baseball is geared toward development of players and not specifically wins and losses. However, the Portland franchise has not had a winning season since 2008.

In recent years, the Sea Dogs have been abysmal and near the bottom of the Eastern League annually. The current product this franchise is putting on the field is unwatchable, in my opinion.

I salute those season ticket holders who sit through this baseball facsimile each year, but I will be skipping Sea Dog games in the immediate future until the parent organization decides to field a team representative of solid baseball at the Double-A level.

Mike Hoctor

Biddeford and Gainesville, Fla.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: