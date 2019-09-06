The 2019 high school football season is just starting, but that won’t stop us from predicting the outcome of the state championship games in November:

Class A: It will be a rematch of the 2018 Class A South final, but this time Scarborough will make the big plays and unseat Thornton Academy as the state champ.

Class B: The influx of former Class A teams can’t stop Marshwood from getting to a third straight state final, where it will beat Brunswick again for its fifth Class B title in six years.

Class C: Wells’ lengthy win streak will be snapped in the regular season but the Warriors will rebound when it counts. They will sneak past Leavitt in the South final, then prove too much for Winslow and win a state title for the fourth straight year.

Class D: Joel Sankey will direct a mammoth Bucksport team to its first title since 2004, beating Winthrop/Monmouth Academy/Hall-Dale in the final.

Eight-man: Large-school division champ Yarmouth’s larger roster size will prove too much in the state final for small-school champ Old Orchard Beach.

Send questions/comments to the editors.