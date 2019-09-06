SANFORD – The City Of Sanford is putting out the word that donations to the city’s homeless should not be dropped off at the homeless encampment.

“No contributions of personal and household items, such as toiletries, linens, furniture, etc., are currently being accepted,” said City Manager Steve Buck. “Please do not drop bedding, clothing or other items near the location of the encampment. These items contribute to clutter and unsanitary conditions for the people living there.”

Sanford’s Deputy Mayor Lucas Lanigan suggested police post a notice, notifying people of the littering laws.

“It seems like people are clearing their households. I’ve seen multiple bags down there,” said Lanigan at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Police Chief Thomas Connolly said he realizes people mean well, but that the random dropping of items at the encampments needs to stop.

“We have told people several times, and my officers have been instructed as of last week, to tell people not to drop stuff off at the campsites,” said Connolly. ”We are referring people to YCCA or another charitable group and tell them to earmark their donation for helping the homeless. While I understand that people believe they are doing a good thing, in reality their kindness would be better utilized if it was directed to a legitimate organization that can provide needed services. If we don’t stop this activity, we will end-up with mounds of property that will require city resources to get them removed.”

“Instead, please donate to the legitimate groups. In that way, the goods and funds will be used appropriately and distributed to those in need,” he said.

Those who leave “stuff” at the campsites will be charged with littering under state statutes, Connolly said. The civil violation carries a fine of $500 to $1,000.

Buck told the City Council progress has been made at the encampment. For instance, a family who had been living in one of the camps was placed in housing last week, he said.

A resource center where the city’s homeless population can get medical attention and connections to an array of services is scheduled to open Friday morning, Sept. 6, on the grounds of York County Community Action Corporation in Sanford.

The Resource Hub will be staffed by an intake and navigation worker from the York County Shelter Program, two triage staff members from Nasson Health Care and outreach workers from York County Community Action Corporation.

A coordinator will screen visitors as to whether they have current access to health care, Buck said. Those with access to care, and who have no existing untreated health issues, will be directed to meet with an outreach worker who can determine their eligibility and interest in available housing options, including emergency shelter, and other essential resources.

Those with no connection to a health care provider, or who have immediate health care needs, will be screened by the staff from Nasson Health Care and, if interested, can be offered an immediate appointment to see a medical or dental provider.

Information on substance use disorder treatment options and resources will be available to all visitors.

Sanford established a Homeless Task Force a month ago that includes city staff and area service providers as well as a team from Sanford Police Department. Headed by Det. Eric Small, a certified recovery coach who is who is assigned full-time, the police team also includes four other officers who are working part-time with the homeless through Oct. 1.

The police department team has been visiting the camps, checking on those who live there and doing what they can to encourage change. The team has assisted homeless people with securing and getting to medical appointments, following up, securing shelter, and more, such as finding footwear and helping people get identification cards. There have also been conversations about next steps.

While the Heritage Crossing encampment site is the most visible, there are others in the city as well, including at least one location in Springvale.

Sanford’s camping homeless population has been pegged at about 40, though that figure does not include “couch surfers” who stay with various family and friends, or those who may be living in their vehicle.

— Senior Staff Writer Tammy Wells can be contacted at 780-9016 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: