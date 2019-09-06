WALES — Teagan Hines passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and York’s defense held Oak Hill to 155 total yards as the Wildcats opened their football season Saturday with a 29-0 victory.

Aidan Martin’s 22-yard field goal opened the scoring midway through the second quarter. After Hayden Henriksen made it 9-0 with a 6-yard run, Hines directed a sharp 2-minute drive, completing 5 of 6 passes as the Wildcats went 79 yards in less than a minute, capped by a 30-yard pass to Noah Caramihalis for a 16-0 halftime lead.

Caramihalis caught a 28-yard TD pass in the third quarter, and Connor Daley scored on a 5-yard run just before the end of the quarter.

York finished with 482 yards.

BRUNSWICK 48, SKOWHEGAN 7: Mitch Lienert and Owen Richardson each scored two touchdowns, and Noah Goddard threw two touchdown passes for the Dragons in a season-opening win at Bowdoin College.

Brunswick rushed for more than 200 yards in the first half on the way to a 28-0 lead.

Treyvon McKenzie and Chandler Coombs each had a touchdown reception, and Jacob Musica scored the final TD.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 14, LISBON 6: Bryce Micklon rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and the Raiders made several defensive stands in a season-opening win over the Greyhounds at Lisbon Falls.

Fryeburg grabbed a 7-6 lead on Micklon’s 2-yard run with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. Micklon added a 44-yard TD run with 1:52 remaining.

Lisbon’s touchdown was a 1-yard run by Nick Blair midway through the second quarter.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 2, GREELY 1: Lexi Brent scored the winning goal off a pass from Abby Armlin to lift the Wildcats (2-0) past the Rangers (0-2) at Cumberland.

Christina Dargie converted a rebound early in the second half to give York at 1-0 lead. Greely tied it with 17 minutes remaining on a goal by Haley McAuslin.

YARMOUTH 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Cat Jordan broke a 1-1 tie in the second half as the Clippers (1-1) beat the Capers (1-1) in Cape Elizabeth.

Hannah Swift put Yarmouth ahead in the first half. Isabel Berman evened it up before halftime.

FREEPORT 4, POLAND 0: Ally Randall knocked in a rebound just 46 seconds into the game, and Kyla Havey scored twice in a span of 39 seconds in the second half as the Falcons (2-0) defeated the Knights (1-1) in Freeport.

Aynslie Decker got the other Freeport goal.

BIDDEFORD 5, SANFORD 1: Abby Allen recorded two goals and an assist as the Tigers opened their season with a win over the Spartans (1-1) in Sanford.

Anna Lavigne added a goal and an assist.

Kallee Turner scored for Sanford.

SCARBOROUGH 10, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Carrie Timpson powered the Red Storm (2-0) with five goals as they defeated the Bulldogs (0-2) at Scarborough.

Lili Stone added two goals, while Erin Bresnahan, Jillian Cote and Hannah Dobecki contributed a goal apiece.

BOYS’ SOCCER

FALMOUTH 1, SANFORD 0: Macklin Williams’ first-half goal was enough for the Yachtsman (2-0) to beat the Spartans (0-2) at Sanford.

Jalen Angers made 26 saves for Sanford. Jackson Quinn recorded the shutout with four saves.

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Alec McAlary converted a penalty kick with just under 19 minutes remaining to lift the Trojans over the Scots in an opener at Standish.

YARMOUTH 7, LAKE REGION 0: The Clippers (2-0) received goals from seven players as they cruised past the Lakers (0-2) in Naples.

Spencer King, Jason Lainey, Alejandro Coury, John Clinton, Will Nicholas, Will Cox and Cam Merrill contributed a goal apiece.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Jumpei Sakaguchi scored two goals as the Bereans defeated the Lions in an opener at South Portland.

Zack Wiles, Nathan Riportella and Shan Sze Tung added a goal apiece.

Christian Patterson scored for the Lions, assisted by Casey Spaulding.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

FALMOUTH 2, SANFORD 1: Abbie Ford scored the tiebreaking goal on a feed from Allie Cunningham in the second half to give the Yachtsmen a win over the Spartans in an opener at Falmouth.

Cunningham scored the other Falmouth goal. Olivia Bammel tallied an unassisted goal for Sanford.

Falmouth goalie Jordan Wolf made two saves, while Sanford’s Linda Johnson recorded 16 saves.

SCARBOROUGH 3, DEERING 0: Ashley Sabatino scored two first-half goals to start the Red Storm (2-0) on their way to a win over the Spartans (0-1) at Scarborough.

Sabatino opened the scoring midway through the first half, with a shot from just inside the box after a Emily Johnson pass. She made it 2-0 off a set piece just before halftime.

Ali Mokriski took a pass through the middle from Grace Pettingill and put in her first varsity goal six minutes into the second half.

Grayson Soldati made 11 saves for Deering, while Nikki Young recorded three saves for the shutout.

MARSHWOOD 9, MASSABESIC 0: Casey Perry, Ella Nelson and Maddie Lindgren scored two goals apiece for the Hawks as they cruised past the Mustangs in an opener at Waterboro.

Katie Taran, Angelina Bisson and Jadyn Eastman also scored.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, GREELY 2: Maggie Cochran scored twice, and Karli Chapin, Penny Hayward and Liv Cochran added a goal apiece for the Capers in a season-opening win in Cape Elizabeth

Greely got goals from Sawyer Dusch and Chelsea Graiver.

VOLLEYBALL

WINDHAM 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Megan Fleck had 14 assists, five aces and four kills as the visiting Eagles won their season opener in three games – 25-9, 25-14, 25-15.

Alexis Budro contributed eight assists and five kills, while Sierra Guite added six kills.

Baylor Wilkinson had four kills and two aces for Biddeford.

