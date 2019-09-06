Over 59,000 people were successful in winning an any-deer permit in 2019 and of those, about 56,000 were from Maine.

The first two digits of the Any Deer Permit Number/Superpack Permit Number is the Wildlife Management District (WMD) the hunter was selected for. For example: 23R000000 is for WMD23.

SOURCE: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife INTERACTIVE: Julia McCue

Search the database of the winners below: