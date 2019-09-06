Over 59,000 people were successful in winning an any-deer permit in 2019 and of those, about 56,000 were from Maine.
The first two digits of the Any Deer Permit Number/Superpack Permit Number is the Wildlife Management District (WMD) the hunter was selected for. For example: 23R000000 is for WMD23.
SOURCE: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
INTERACTIVE: Julia McCue
Search the database of the winners below:
|Last name
|First name
|Town
|State
|Permit
|SuperPack
|Bonus WMD
|Last name
|First name
|Town
|State
|Permit
|SuperPack
|Bonus WMD
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Maine companies hailed for sustainability, social justice efforts
-
Outdoors
Search the database: 2019 deer hunt lottery winners
-
Local & State
Incoming Bowdoin freshmen glean blueberries in Washington County
-
Lakes Region Weekly
King representatives to meet with constituents in Windham
-
Nation & World
Data breach at Pearson publishing giant compromised data on 1 million students, lawsuit alleges