WINDHAM — St. Ann’s Episcopal Church will host a Community Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 40 Windham Center Road.

The event is free and open to the public and is meant to celebrate Windham’s community.

There will be two bounce houses, a fire truck, music, games, popcorn, cotton candy and ice cream. Spark’s Ark will provide entertainment at 3 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: