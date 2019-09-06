Brian R. Jordan, 38, of Windham was summonsed Aug. 27 on a charge of attaching false plates.
Dominick S. Cancelarich, 22, of Standish was arrested Aug. 28 on charges of refusing to sign criminal summons and failure to register vehicle for more than 150 days.
Eli N. Curley, 37, of Windham was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of hold-house for other agency.
Amy J. Willett, 40, of Windham was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of failure to pay fine.
Harold L. Brown, 47, of Hollis was summonsed Aug. 30 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Mark B. Stanton, 36, of Windham was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of aggravated assault.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Sept. 6
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Standish: Sept. 6
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Gray: Sept. 6
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes
-
Lakes Region Weekly
NG aims to have updated comprehensive plan ready for Town Meeting