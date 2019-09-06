Brian R. Jordan, 38, of Windham was summonsed Aug. 27 on a charge of attaching false plates.

Dominick S. Cancelarich, 22, of Standish was arrested Aug. 28 on charges of refusing to sign criminal summons and failure to register vehicle for more than 150 days.

Eli N. Curley, 37, of Windham was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of hold-house for other agency.

Amy J. Willett, 40, of Windham was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of failure to pay fine.

Harold L. Brown, 47, of Hollis was summonsed Aug. 30 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Mark B. Stanton, 36, of Windham was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of aggravated assault.

