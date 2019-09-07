ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal Saturday, and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory against Army.

The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second overtime and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just to the right.

It marked the second straight year Army nearly beat a top-10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing, 28-21.

Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.

In overtime in a quiet stadium, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.

(1) CLEMSON 24, (12) TEXAS A&M 10: Trevor Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for another Saturday, and Clemson (2-0), at home, won its record-tying 17th straight game with a dominating victory against Texas A&M (1-1).

(2) ALABAMA 62, NEW MEXICO STATE 10: Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half as Alabama (2-0) defeated New Mexico State (0-2) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(3) GEORGIA 63, MURRAY STATE 17: D’Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and Georgia (2-0) broke loose in the second quarter to beat Murray State (1-1) at Athens, Georgia.

(5) OHIO STATE 42, CINCINNATI 0: Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and Ohio State (2-0) cruised past Cincinnati (1-1) at Columbus, Ohio.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns – all in the first half – as the Buckeyes dismantled Cincinnati in Luke Fickell’s return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.

(13) UTAH 35, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17: Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another as Utah (2-0) held Northern Illinois (1-1) to 69 yards in the second half at Salt Lake City.

(17) WISCONSIN 61, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 0: Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and Wisconsin (2-0) cruised past Central Michigan (1-1) at Madison, Wisconsin.

(20) IOWA 30, RUTGERS 0: Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and Iowa (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) rolled past Rutgers 30-0 (1-1, 0-1) at Iowa City, Iowa.

MARYLAND 63, (21) SYRACUSE 20: Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to anchor another prolific offensive performance by Maryland (2-0), which scored 42 first-half points against Syracuse (1-1) at College Park, Maryland.

COLORADO 34, (25) NEBRASKA 31: James Stefanou’s 34-yard field goal in overtime provided the first lead and Colorado (2-0) beat Nebraska (1-1) when punter Isaac Armstrong’s 49-yard try sailed wide right at Boulder, Colorado.

HOLY CROSS 13, NEW HAMPSHIRE 10: Joe Lang’s end-zone fumble recovery for a touchdown put his team on top and Chris Riley’s interception sealed the win as the defense for Holy Cross (1-1) made all the difference in a victory against New Hampshire (0-1) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

BOSTON COLLEGE 45, RICHMOND 13: Anthony Brown threw for three touchdowns in the first half, A.J. Dillon caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, and Boston College (2-0) coasted past visiting Richmond (1-1).

