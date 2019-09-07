EASTPORT — Hurricane Dorian lashed the eastern tip of Maine with heavy rain, strong winds and high surf as the storm’s remnants passed offshore Saturday.

The National Weather Service placed Down East Maine under a tropical storm warning on Saturday, and up to 3 inches of rain fell in a six-hour period in some places. Meteorologist Donald Dumont said winds gusted up to 45 mph to 50 mph a few miles offshore.

On land, several hundred homes and businesses lost power.

Acadia National Park took the precaution of closing Sand Beach and Thunder Hole, and people were warned to keep a safe distance from shore to avoid being swept away.

Ten years earlier, a 7-year-old girl died and others were injured when a wave caused by Hurricane Bill swept over sightseers at Thunder Hole.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: