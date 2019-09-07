I can prove that a spike during cold weather has nothing to do with the increase in Central Maine Power bills.
Last winter, during that January cold spell, my furnace died and I had to have a new one installed. I was without my furnace for four days and during that time, I ran two portable infrared heaters 24 hours a day.
January’s bill came and it was a bit higher ($89) than my average bill of around $55, but because of running the two heaters for those four days, I expected it would increase for that month.
Then February’s bill came; it was back to normal, at $56.56. What wasn’t expected or normal were the next three months of bills. Again, I was back to normal use. March’s bill was $310, and then April’s bill was $335 (no cold spells in April). But this one is the kicker – May’s bill of $439. There were definitely no more cold spells in May.
I have charted my usage since the first of the year. I can see those four days without my furnace. My kilowatt usage had been between 4 to 6 kilowatt-hours per entry; the total usage for January’s bill, I had 1,678.865 kilowatt-hours for the month. As I’ve noted, that bill was $89.
Then the highest bill was in May, when my usage declined by 958.220 kilowatt-hours to 720.645 total kilowatt-hours for the month, and my bill went up about 400 percent. Again, there was no cold spell in May. I don’t buy their hogwash!
Lynn Bucknell
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: To give workers full economic security, dismantle economic dictatorship
-
Columns
Commentary: King bill would ease looming physical therapist shortfall
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cold weather not to blame for spike in CMP bills
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Fred Chase will be remembered as outstanding Falmouth citizen
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Support for open borders will be Democrats’ undoing in 2020
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.