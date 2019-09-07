The Press Herald recently reported that a train from Portland to Westbrook could cost as much as $100 million. For a fraction of the cost, we could have a safe, multi-use trail with rail that could connect the two cities.
An off-road alternative would be a great alternative to Brighton Avenue, Forest Avenue or outer Congress Street for bicyclists, walkers, joggers and cross-country skiers. A trail with rail would maintain the possibility of rail service for the future.
Robert Barrett
Westbrook
