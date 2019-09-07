Reading the obituary of my friend, Fred Chase, in the Aug. 11 Maine Sunday Telegram made me very sad.

However, upon deeper reflection, I realize that his life was well lived and he will be remembered as an outstanding citizen of Falmouth.

Fred was a good, strong, decent human being. We will not see his like again.

Jerry Davis

Falmouth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles