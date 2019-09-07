Reading the obituary of my friend, Fred Chase, in the Aug. 11 Maine Sunday Telegram made me very sad.

However, upon deeper reflection, I realize that his life was well lived and he will be remembered as an outstanding citizen of Falmouth.

Fred was a good, strong, decent human being. We will not see his like again.

Jerry Davis

Falmouth

