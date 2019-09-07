I agree with the front-page Aug. 20 headline that “top CEOs’ max profits can’t continue to be the primary goal.”
Under capitalism, economic life is dominated by the process of capital investment: the lending of surplus wealth to merchants and industrialists in return for a share of their profits. Capitalism is not evil in itself, but its operation independent of Christian principles has tended to promote a ruthless individualist spirit that has had tragic consequences.
The unrestrained struggle for economic supremacy has resulted in extreme concentration of wealth. Moreover, the control of economic power, and the accompanying moral responsibility, are often transformed by the actual owners of wealth to a few managers and trustees.
The ultimate consequences were described by Pope Pius XI in his 1928 encyclical on capitalism: “Free competition has destroyed itself; economic dictatorship has supplanted the free market; unbridled ambition for power has likewise succeeded greed for gain; all economic life has become tragically hard, inexorable and cruel.”
In the same encyclical, the pope prescribed the remedies for this chaotic situation: Economic life must be governed by Christian principles; justice and charity must have a leading role; the fruits of production must be equitably distributed, so that workers may obtain full economic security, including means of acquiring property of their own.
The state must relinquish the subsidiary functions that it has been led to assume and that properly belong to lesser associations.
It must work with the citizenry for the establishment of self-governing associations, composed of the employers and employees of the various industries and professions, who will cooperate amicably for the common good of all members of the industry or profession and thus supplant economic dictatorship with economic democracy.
Robert Ferrante
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: To give workers full economic security, dismantle economic dictatorship
-
Columns
Commentary: King bill would ease looming physical therapist shortfall
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cold weather not to blame for spike in CMP bills
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Fred Chase will be remembered as outstanding Falmouth citizen
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Support for open borders will be Democrats’ undoing in 2020
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.