NEW YORK — Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda has been suspended 60 games after testing positive for a banned diuretic.

Major League Baseball announced Saturday that Pineda was suspended immediately for violating its drug policy.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Pineda says in a statement that he took an over-the-counter medication given to him by an acquaintance to help him manage his weight. The pills contained hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic that can mask other substances.

Pineda apologized to the Twins, his teammates, his family and fans for his “error in judgment” and said he “never intended to cheat the system, other players or opposing teams.”

He said, however, that he takes responsibility for “what goes in his body” and therefore accepted the suspension and that he hopes to be an example to others about the importance of checking with experts before taking substances from an outside source.

PHILLIES: Bryce Harper was held out of the lineup a night after taking a pitch off his right hand.

X-rays were negative and Manager Gabe Kapler was confident there were no fractures in the hand after Harper was hit by a fastball from Mets starter Steven Matz.

METS: New York activated infielder Jed Lowrie from the 60-day injured list.

CUBS: Shortstop Javier Báez has a hairline fracture in his left thumb, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DIAMONDBACKS 2, REDS 0: Rookie Alex Young struck out 12 in eight innings, Ketel Marte drove in a run and scored another and Arizona extended its playoff surge, winning in Cincinnati for its fifth straight victory.

Jimmie Sherfy fanned slugger Eugenio Suarez and rookie sensation Aristides Aquino with runners on first and second to end it.

The Diamondbacks have won 11 of 12 and moved a season-high eight games over .500. They began the day 2 ½ games behind Chicago for the second NL wild-card spot.

Marte has been Arizona’s MVP during the surge. He singled home a run off Luis Castillo (14-6) in the fourth inning, advanced on Eduardo Escobar’s double and scored on Christian Walker’s groundout. In his last five games, Marte is 12 for 20 with two doubles, a triple, three homers and 12 RBIs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »