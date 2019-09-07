NASHUA, N.H. — Officials say no one was hurt when a small plane made a rough landing at the Nashua Airport.
The pilot was unable to deploy the airplane’s landing gear, so the plane made a belly landing on the airport runway late Friday afternoon.
Airport Manager Chris Lynch told WMUR-TV that the Cessna 172RG sustained minimal damage.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
UMaine Sports
Georgia Southern wears down Black Bears
-
Politics
Cory Booker asks Maine voters to engage in ‘moral moment’ facing America
-
Sports
College roundup: Michigan survives Army upset bid
-
Boston Red Sox
Happ, Yankees shut down Red Sox
-
Local & State
Unnamed Maine lawmaker subject of sexual harassment complaint