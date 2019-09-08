I am writing in response to the article “Mt. Ararat nixes balloon release after public outcry” (Aug. 29, Page C1).

I do not dispute the need to end the balloon release in favor of protecting our environment, but I take issue with the one-dimensional focus of the article. I can say with confidence that there are many positive aspects of the program as a whole and the Drive Out Cancer fundraiser specifically.

The Mt. Ararat High School field hockey team has hosted Drive Out Cancer for five years. The athletes seek sponsorship from area businesses and hold car washes and bottle drives for the event, fulfilling this obligation during preseason. They have generated more than $10,000 annually with their efforts and to date have donated approximately $45,000 to the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. This shows impressive, ongoing dedication to their cause of choice, but there is more to the story.

The Mt. Ararat field hockey program is structured to develop service and commitment to the community extending beyond Drive Out Cancer and into the regular season. In addition to a demanding practice schedule, athletes are responsible for volunteering in the youth field hockey program during the summer and throughout the fall season. Every Friday evening after practice, the girls coach youth program clinics, which requires dedication, organization, leadership and responsibility, all of which are also worthy of recognition in the stories you publish about the Mt. Ararat field hockey program.

Margaret Trebilcock

parent, Class of 2018 Mt. Ararat field hockey player

Topsham

