Joshua Strong is now legally independent, but he still can’t legally marry, or even have a commitment ceremony, without forfeiting benefits and the staff who make up part of his supported decision-making team.

My 25-year-old son, who also has autism, and his girlfriend of over three years will soon be moving in together. But they have to take care to never “present” as a married couple, including keeping their incomes strictly separated. In the eyes of the law, they will be roommates only.

Supported decision-making is not an merely an intervention for the disabled; it is a social contract we all participate in. We all depend on family, friends and a multitude of professionals to help make the best decisions possible.

So, why can’t those with disabilities also rely on a support team to help them decide on matters relating to marriage? Why can’t we adjust the law, so benefits are not lost, and their legal status as competent adults is fully realized?

I am a legally competent adult who has never made a major decision on my son’s behalf without a support team of professionals to advise me. I look forward to the day when the law supports the disabled person’s right to make this most personal of life decisions, without being penalized solely because they have a disability.

