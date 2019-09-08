While I do not buy the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for its editorials, I at least will skim the subject matter.

There is one writer of yours whose column I do look for, and sometimes thoroughly enjoy. This column is The Maine Millennial, by Victoria Hugo-Vidal. Her column of Aug. 18 was, well, heroic – inspiring and full of sincere warmth and honestly.

More newspaper writers should aspire to great writing combined with such open honesty.

Thank you, Victoria!

Jeffrey Schneider

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: