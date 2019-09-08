While I do not buy the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for its editorials, I at least will skim the subject matter.
There is one writer of yours whose column I do look for, and sometimes thoroughly enjoy. This column is The Maine Millennial, by Victoria Hugo-Vidal. Her column of Aug. 18 was, well, heroic – inspiring and full of sincere warmth and honestly.
More newspaper writers should aspire to great writing combined with such open honesty.
Thank you, Victoria!
Jeffrey Schneider
Brunswick
