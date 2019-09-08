NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to win his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall Sunday.

The second-seeded Nadal’s victory moves him within one major championship of Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.

This one did not come easily, even though Nadal took the first two sets and was ahead by a break at 3-2 in the third.

Medvedev came back by shifting styles and breaking Nadal in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth.

But Medvedev couldn’t quite become the first man in 70 years to win a U.S. Open final after trailing two sets to none.

