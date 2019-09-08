JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was transported to a hospital after sustaining a shoulder injury during a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The team’s head athletic trainer, Rick Burkholder, detailed the precautions emergency personnel took with the Pro Bowl receiver.

Burkholder said Hill had a “sternoclavicular joint injury,” which is where the collarbone meets the sternum and can become a serious medical issue. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, and his care was turned over to an ortho-trauma physician.

Burkholder added that Hill was being treated to “reduce the dislocation or the injury.”

Hill was hurt while being tackled by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Hill was attended to by the training staff before he was carted off the field.

Hill had two catches for 16 yards. Just two days prior to the season opener, Hill signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with Kansas City.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville lost quarterback Nick Foles to a broken left clavicle in its 40-26 loss to Kansas City.

Chris Jones hit Foles as he released a 35-yard TD pass to DJ Chark. Jones landed on top of Foles but did not draw a flag. Foles looked to be in pain as he walked to the sideline to be evaluated. He then jogged into the locker room and did not return.

Foles is expected to be put on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to play again until Week 11.

“It’s not the way you want to start your time here,” said Foles, who signed a four-year, $88 million contract in March. “Sometimes things don’t happen like we expect them to, but we just have to have faith that it’s for a reason.”

The injury left rookie Gardner Minshew in line to start a significant chunk of Jacksonville’s season. Minshew was one of the team’s few bright spots. He completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.

WASHINGTON: Running back Adrian Peterson was a healthy scratch for the team’s game against Philadelphia.

Derrius Guice, who missed his rookie season after tearing an ACL, is Washington’s No. 1 running back, and Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood were his backups.

COWBOYS: Dallas made healthy scratches of its top picks from two of the past three drafts, putting defensive linemen Taco Charlton and Trysten Hill on the inactive list for the opener against the Giants.

Charlton was a late first-round pick in 2017, while Hill was the club’s top choice as a second-rounder this year. The decision to sit both came despite defensive end Robert Quinn being suspended the first two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

